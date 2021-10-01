Two Native Americans sit astride their horses – one horse a buckskin, one a black and white pinto – and scan the desert horizon. The 1967 oil painting by Tom Lea in the El Paso Museum of Art is a vivid reminder of times past and of the role horses and the people who rode them have played in the Southwest.
Horses and their riders played an important part in many a Lea painting and book, which is why this year’s Tom Lea Month theme is “The Magic Touchstone of Horsemanship.” Central to the month is Lea’s book, “The Hands of Cantu.”
In the novel, “Don Vito Cantu has a superior horse training ranch where he used the Spanish method of training horses,” said Holly Packard Cobb, executive director of the Tom Lea Institute. “It’s the story of an orphan who Don Vito trains to master the art. The novel is unique since it is based in history, and educates about the Spanish art, the coming of the horse, Spaniards, and their role in this region.”
Horses were often centerpieces in Lea’s painting and murals.
“He didn’t draw generic horses,” Packard Cobb said. “He studied their anatomy and physiology. He always depicted the appropriate horse.”
Born in El Paso, Lea always said he got a good education at El Paso High School, especially from art teacher Gertrude Evans, according to Adair Margo, founder of the Lea Institute.
“Once he got to Chicago Art Institute, he discovered he had a better basic education than the other students,” Margo said. Lea met his first wife, Nancy, there. They moved to Santa Fe to work with his mentor, John Warner Norton. She became sick and had an emergency appendectomy from which she never recovered. Lea brought her back to El Paso for medical care, but she died in 1936.
“El Paso became his base after this. He said he now belonged,” Margo said.
He only left for World War II, during which he created some memorable artworks on war. But he never did join the art intelligentsia.
Related: Tom Lea: War Correspondent
“He didn’t want to play that game,” Margo said. “He wanted to do the art he wanted.”
Tom Lea Month helps celebrate the man, his works and that independence.
“We have events that appeal to all of the senses,” Packard Cobb said. A polo match, historical presentations and a horse exhibition are just a few of the many offerings.
A new event is a “Destination Weekend” Oct. 22-24 based at Hotel Indigo in Downtown. A charreada (Mexican rodeo), hiking Mount Franklin, and a dinner at Castro Ranch that includes unique dishes and corrida serenades are all part of the weekend activities.
“Our goal is to get people come stay in El Paso for the weekend,” Packard Cobb said. “We offer a full range of cultural and historic activities that aren’t available any other way.”
Packard Cobb added they are following all COVID guidelines at events.
“Pick a couple of events, then invite family and friends to come with you,” Packard Cobb said.
The entertainment and enrichment opportunities are endless, Margo said.
“Our region is so little known,” Margo said. “Tom Lea Month not only introduces him to our own community, but also invites people outside to come and discover him. His legacy and his themes never run dry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.