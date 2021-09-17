l
Paso artist Tom Lea is famous for painting portraits, scenes from World War II battles and the mountains. But he also loved to paint horses.
That’s one reason why this year’s Tom Lea Month events center around horses and horsemanship.
On the Sept. 25 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll get details on this year’s Tom Lea Month from Adair Margo, founder of the Tom Lea Institute, and Holly Cobb, the institute’s executive director.
They’ll run down the full month of events here in El Paso, across Texas and in Mexico, that provide an insider’s view of the history, people and culture of the borderland.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
