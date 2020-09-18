El Pasoan Tom Lea was a world-renowned artist, author and war correspondent who developed deep relationships with the people and places he painted and wrote about. Those relationships are the focus of this year’s Tom Lea Month, to be celebrated in October.
On the Sept. 26 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with Adair Margo, founder of the Tom Lea Institute, and executive director Holly Cobb, about the events. Some will be online and some in person.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
