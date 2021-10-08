The UTEP Dinner Theatre production of “Titanic” makes its maiden voyage this fall – 19 months later than expected after being delayed by the pandemic.
“We were two weeks into rehearsals for ‘Titanic’ back in March 2020 when the country shut down,” director Greg Taylor said. “I naively thought we would have to postpone a couple of weeks, but we know how that turned out. We rescheduled for summer 2020 and then postponed again to fall 2020 and then spring of 2021. Now that we can perform at 100% capacity, we are able to finally get ‘Titanic’ on stage.”
The production kicks off this weekend and runs through Oct. 24 with 12 performances at the UTEP Dinner Theatre on campus.
Taylor said the show, which won Best Musical at the 1997 Tony Awards, is not a rewrite of the famous movie of the same name.
“Actually, the musical was written before the film and opened on Broadway seven months before the film,” he said.
“The well-known basic facts of the story are present in the musical – the situations are just heightened through the beautiful, dramatic music.”
Since most of the cast are playing real people, it has provided both benefits and challenges.
Casi Saldana plays Thomas Andrews, the engineer who designed the ship.
“He died on the ship when it sank. According to the show and the film, he felt accountable and responsible for not building the ship correctly. I love playing this role because ‘Titanic’ was his dream, and the promise and hope for the future. And then his dreams are shattered.”
Selena Stair plays Ida Straus, wife of Isador Straus. They were the wealthy owners of Macy’s Department Store. She was the only first-class female passenger who went down with the ship.
Even with some background, Stair said, she had to ask some very real questions to build her character.
“How would Ida relate to her husband? Would they be physically affectionate (within the norms of the times)? Would she find him funny? All of our scenes are together, so the relationship is key. Ida also refused to live without Isador, which means she choose death.”
Courtney Alyce Curtis plays Caroline Clarke, who was a real second-class survivor, Ada Marie Clarke. She said she watched every single “Titanic” documentary available for background and YouTube videos made by survivors.
“To hear their voices and, in some cases see their faces, gave it more gravity and weight to it. Hearing them tell how they felt and what they heard and just how they were rescued by the Carpathia really put the lines we say at the end of the show into perspective.”
Another challenge has been the rising costs because of the pandemic.
“Not only has the cost of scenery materials gone through the roof but the cost of food and labor have gone up,” Taylor said.
“In order to get a full staff at Sodexo they have had to increase the rate they pay their employees. It doesn’t help that this is a period show and most all of the sets and costumes were made specifically for this production.”
But oh, those costumes. Costumer Jaime Barba had quite a challenge to create a wide array of costumes.
“I was especially excited to design for ‘Titanic’ because it is set in 1912 which is a time period I have never designed before. This is a show that allows you to do a little bit of everything as far as designing goes.”
The other major design was creating the massive set.
“Mike Spence has designed a beautiful set (yes, the boat does sink),” Taylor said.
Design, acting, music, and direction all works together to bring this sad chapter in history to life.
“Most of the audience will know the basic plot of the show when they come,” Taylor said, “but I think they will be surprised by the plotting of the musical and by the moving songs and music.
