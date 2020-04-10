The reason for the Easter season is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The reason many won’t be celebrating with traditional family gatherings and egg hunts is the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused leaders across the world to enact stay at home orders.
Faithful across the borderland say the restrictions provide us an opportunity to pause and refocus on the true meaning of Easter and share that with those in our household.
“It is a time to refocus, rejoice,” said Chris Sanchez Jr., who traditionally attends Mass with family on Easter Sunday and then cooks out at the Chamizal National Park. “This year will help us remember why we celebrate, and hopefully make us appreciate life and our families more.”
As part of the Stay Home, Work Safe orders, city and county officials remind the public that all parks are closed and gatherings are prohibited – including family gatherings with those who do not live in the household.
Here are some ways to celebrate during social distancing:
Live stream Mass
Numerous borderland churches will live stream Easter Sunday Mass on their websites or Facebook pages.
Pope Francis will also celebrate Easter from St. Peter’s Basilica, followed with the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing. The Latin verse translates to “to the city of Rome,” and is a papal address to the world.
You can watch the live Mass and blessing at vaticannews.va/en.html or @vaticannews on Facebook at 12:30 a.m. El Paso time.
The Mass will be available to replay after it’s completed.
Video chats/games
Gather the family, young and old, to play Bingo, Loteria, Hangman or Pictionary via video apps such as FaceTime, Zoom, Google Hangouts and Messenger Video.
Schedule a meal time with extended family and set a tablet or laptop in each home in your eating space. Invite each familly to read a prayer verse.
End the meal by singing songs in a round (think “Row Your Boat” or “Three Blind Mice”), or close out the night with a family sing-along (“Sweet Caroline,” anyone?).
Arts and crafts
Gather crayons, safety scissors, glue, cotton, cloth pieces, clothespins, popsicle sticks and other arts and crafts supplies, as well as paper cups, plates and paper rolls to make bunnies, mini-candy baskets, picture frames and more.
For ideas, check out onelittleproject.com/easter-crafts-for-kids.
You can also download Easter-themed coloring pages from sites such as crayola.com or pbskids.org and post creations on social media.
Photos, videos
Have family and friends take photos or videos throughout the day and put together a video or photo gallery to watch at the end of the day. Video apps such as Animoto or Magisto are easy to use.
Movies at home
The Foundation for the Catholic Diocese of El Paso recommends seasonal movies such as “God’s Not Dead,” “The Case for Christ,” “I Can Only Imagine” and “The Ultimate Gift” on Netflix or Amazon Prime; as well as “A Hidden Life,” “Risen” and “Paul the Apostle.”
The foundation was set to hold a movie marathon at Alamo Drafthouse to benefit seminarians, but the event was postponed due to the pandemic.
Check out other recommendations under the events tab at elpasodiocesefoundation.org.
