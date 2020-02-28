In what has become a welcomed rock ‘n’ roll cliché, it turns out Cher’s “farewell” tour would not be her last.
Thankfully for borderland residents, the Goddess of Pop is bringing her “Here We Go…Again!” tour to the Don Haskins Center on March 6 with special guests Nile Rogers & Chic (!).
Cher last performed two sold-out shows at the Don Haskins Center on her (yep) “Farewell” Tour in 2002 and 2003.
How does one summarize Cher’s 50-plus year career in 650 words? From her omnipresent music, her Oscar-winning acting and her status as a pioneering TV star, it’s a rather difficult task to accomplish comprehensively.
Having a conversation with one of her bandmembers helps.
Bass player Ashley Reeve has been Cher’s go-to keeper of the low end since 2013, as well as playing with industrial-rock band Filter (alongside her drumming husband Chris Reeve), Adam Lambert, Cee Lo Green and others.
When asked if she was familiar with Cher’s music prior to her landing the job, Reeve let out a burst of laughter and said: “How can one not be familiar with her songs? They’re so iconic, they’ve been played for decades. When I actually got the material for the gig, it was really cool to sit back and learn the bass parts verbatim. Because, here I am playing ‘The Beat Goes On’ which is a Carol Kaye bassline – who is such an iconic female bass player, a master – and it hits me – ‘this is a big deal.’”
Contrary to most pop stars who are whisked away immediately after shows, Cher constantly bonds with her band on tour, Reeve said.
“It’s pretty amazing to be standing in line for popcorn at a movie theater – with Cher,” she said. “She comes over and gives you a hug and you’re like, ‘Am I really about to watch a movie with Cher?’ She’s really inclusive and I think that’s special and rare.”
Seeing how rare and special Cher wants her shows to be, here are some special things you may not know about the Goddess of Pop:
1 In the years immediately prior to her stardom, Cher was part of the chorus of singers employed by Phil Spector to sing backup on “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by The Righteous Brothers and “Be My Baby” by The Ronettes.
2 She was one of the first women to ever show her belly button on television.
3 Cher is the only artist to have a No. 1 single on a Billboard chart in six consecutive decades: Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s in the 60s, 70s and 90s, as well as on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart in 80s, and on the Billboard Dance Club Songs in the 2000s and 2010s.
4 She has had the longest period between No. 1 hits of any artist in Billboard Hot 100 history – 34 years. Her first No. 1 was Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” in August 1965, and her most recent was “Believe” in April 1999.
5 Not only was Cher married to rock legend Gregg Allman (for a shockingly short nine days) – they recorded an album together. Titled “Two the Hard Way,” and attributed to “Allman and Woman,” the album was a critical and commercial failure upon release in 1977, and has never been reissued digitally or on CD. (Awkward and kitschy as it may seem, it’s really not that bad. Put it on at a party, and it’ll conjure smiles and bobbing heads.)