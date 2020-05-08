Dozens of area high school seniors – recipients of UTEP’s most prestigious scholarships – are being presented with a special delivery of congratulatory balloons and gifts from the university.
The initiative, which welcomes them to the university, coincides with GenTX Virtual Decision Day on May 1. The initiative is coordinated by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to celebrate students for their postsecondary plans.
All accepted seniors receive a graduation packet that includes a poster that says “#igotpickd,” which refers to the UTEP’s pickaxe logo and its roots as a mining school.
Decision Day events are typically held at high schools, but the initiative was moved to a digital format this year in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
