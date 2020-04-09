Francisco Vasquez de Coronado came to the New World looking for gold. He explored vast expanses of what became the western United States and discovered the Grand Canyon. But did he ever find gold or make it to El Paso?
On the April 18 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll continue our look at El Paso A to Z. Historian Bernie with the El Paso Pioneer Association details the trials and tribulations of Coronado’s travels, and his connections to El Paso.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
