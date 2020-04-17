For centuries, El Paso has been a crossroads of transportation. But it changed forever in the 1880s when five railroads came to El Paso, transforming the sleepy settlement into a thriving border city.
As railroads built their cross-country lines across the Southwest, El Paso became the gateway to Mexico and California. Trade and business boomed, but those weren’t the only ways the city was transformed.
On the April 25 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we explore the history of railroads in El Paso and their impact on the city’s development into a major metropolitan area. El Paso is still a major train corridor today.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
