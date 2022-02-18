On March 2, 1836, the Texas Declaration of Independence created the Republic of Texas in the midst of the Texas Revolution. While the conflict would be decided in short order, the aftermath would forever shape El Paso and surrounding areas, from state lines and international borders, to the settlers who then came through this area, to the very name of San Jacinto Plaza.
On the Feb. 26 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosts Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent mark Texas Independence Day and discuss continuing impact on our region.
Guests Patricia Kiddney and Sharon Fourtner with the Daughters of the Republic of Texas talk about the revolution and their mission to inform and educate Texans about it today.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.