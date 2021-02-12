Many El Pasoans have memories of an epidemic that swept the world in the 1940s and ‘50s. The disease, poliomyelitis, targeted young children. Many were paralyzed and treated in iron lungs to help them breathe.
In El Paso, the March of Dimes raised funds to fight the epidemic, and children received the polio vaccine in a shot or on a sugar cube.
On the Feb. 20 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with some El Pasoans who lived through the epidemic, and some who recovered from polio. Our guests are Patricia Kiddney, Gabe Duran and Ninfa Dixon.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
