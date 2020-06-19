The United States opened a new era of human space travel in May, when two American astronauts blasted into space aboard a privately built rocket and arrived at the International Space Station.
So what’s next for the U.S. space program? And why are its new launch systems making history?
On the Saturday, June 27 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with Chris Orwoll about the U.S. space program. Orwoll is division director of the New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
