During her 31 years as president of the University of Texas at El Paso, Diana Natalicio accumulated quite a collection of books. There are books on travel, languages, music and theater – and baseball. Now many of those books are for sale.
On the April 2 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk talks with Jud Burgess, who runs Brave Books, a bookstore in Central El Paso. That’s where he’s selling hundreds of books that belonged to the late Natalicio. Burgess will explain why he is keeping some as a permanent collection.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
