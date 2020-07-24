Outdoor adventures are more popular than ever this year, and are an easy way to get out of the house while practicing social distancing. This fall, Celebration of Our Mountains is offering excursions to some new and exciting places in El Paso and the region, while following all health guidelines.
On the Saturday, Aug. 1 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll find out about this year’s events and how you can participate in hikes and field trips. Our guests are geologist Eric Kappus, who is president of Celebration of Our Mountains, and Jim Tolbert, the organization’s CEO.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.