‘The Messenger’

A poignant image of a distraught older Hispanic woman with her hands over her mouth was selected as the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition in the El Paso region.
The piece by Chapin High School senior Romelo Rosario will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.
The piece also depicts a crow carrying a Mexican marigold on the head of the woman, who is wearing a bracelet with infinity symbols and another with beads that spell “strong.”
Students from 12 high schools within the congressional district of U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, submitted 60 pieces of art for this year’s competition.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
“As our community confronts a pandemic that has altered our lives, art is a tool that can transform and console, and I am thankful to artists, teachers, and judges for their participation and dedication to make this year’s competition a success,” Escobar said in a statement.
