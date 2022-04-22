The year was 1919. The Mexican Revolution had been going on for nearly a decade. And for a third time, revolutionary leader Pancho Villa tried to capture the strategically important city of Ciudad Juárez. For the third time, he failed.
But not before American troops in El Paso crossed the border to directly engage Villa’s forces, and even bombarded portions of Juárez with artillery near what is now Scenic Drive.
On the April 30 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk talks with military historian John Hamilton about his research into the battle, including reports from army archives that detail the second largest battle of the Mexican Revolution.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.