In the dark hours of winter in 1944, U.S. forces landed at the Gulf of Salerno, onto the German-fortified shores of Southwest Italy.
President Franklin Roosevelt believed Germany could be defeated by puncturing through Italy. The 36th Infantry Division battled through the frozen terrain to meet an expected force of 20,000 German troops sent by a general who had promised Hitler that the Americans would be crushed at the Italian border.
This was the first clash between a U.S. unit and Germany’s forces in World War II. The battle, logistically disadvantageous to the United States, promised to be a brutal confrontation between Americans and Nazis.
Positioned for the fight was the U.S. 2nd Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division, which included a small Texas National Guard Unit made up of young Mexican Americans – most of them from poor El Paso neighborhoods.
The Texas National Guard unit, Company E, was part of a one-time Army social program to train, educate and “Americanize” young Mexican Americans in El Paso. The aspiring soldiers – many of them relatives or childhood friends – excelled in their drills, qualified for group Army Ranger training, ranked high in performance and were sent to war.
To memorialize their heroism on the WWII battlefield in Italy, the city of El Paso commissioned borderland artist Julio Sanchez de Alba to create a larger-than-life sculpture titled “The Insurmountable Task,” which honors the young soldiers of Company E.
About 80% complete, the bronze sculpture will be featured in the Mexican American Cultural Center, which should be completed by summer 2023 at the Main Library, 501 N. Oregon in Downtown. The sculpture will be installed in the nearby Cleveland Square Park.
“Understanding the history of these men, I want something that they deserve. It was a tremendous sacrifice. These kids were from El Paso, and they risked their lives. Many of these soldiers were born in Mexico, and they fought for this country to be free,” said Sanchez de Alba, who described the sculpture as a scene of the young soldiers fighting their way out of the now-iconic Rapido River in Italy.
In 1943, Company E joined the 36th Division. The young men, whose average age was 21, went from training in El Paso with morning jogs in Ysleta to the front lines of the war where they met the battle-hardened German Army and its Panzer divisions in southern Italy.
The heroism they showed on the battlefield distinguished them as fearless soldiers who followed orders that they knew would be certain death.
They battled tank divisions, maneuvered through land mines, spiraled barbed wire and fought in hand-to-hand combat until they reached their final barrier – the perilous near-frozen Rapido River. It flowed strong at the base of mountains where German soldiers in machine gun nests awaited anyone attempting to cross.
“At this point in the war, scouts had reported to the general that it would be a suicide mission because crossing the river was impossible,” said Sanchez de Alba, who has researched the battle extensively.
Maj. Gen. Fred L. Walker, who was commanding the 36th Division and Company E during World War II, was instructed to order the soldiers to cross the river. On that day, he wrote in his log:
“I do not see how we can succeed. The river is the principal obstacle of the German main line of resistance. I do not know of a single case in military history where an attempt to cross an unfordable river that is incorporated into the enemy’s main line of resistance has succeeded, so according to history we may not succeed.”
Company E and its 36th Division obeyed orders and started the long fight to cross the river and push into Nazi territory.
In 48 hours 2,000 of them were killed, including most of Company E.
“If you didn’t get wounded, if you didn’t get killed, if you weren’t captured then you weren’t at the river,” Sgt. Manuel Rivera said in an interview after he returned from war.
Rivera, who was wounded while fighting across the Rapido River, was one of the 27 survivors from Company E.
The soldiers from El Paso’s barrios helped open a corridor into Italy, where U.S. forces eventually battled to Rome.
That’s why Sanchez de Alba hopes “The Insurmountable Task” monument helps the public better understand the role Mexicans Americans play in our country and our military. He also hopes it gives borderland residents – especially Mexicans and Mexican Americans – a stronger sense of pride in their heritage and community.
“I hope they can feel like even more a part of this country,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.