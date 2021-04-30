El Paso is known for many things, including its gorgeous sunsets and bright blue skies. But it’s also been known to see freezing temperatures and snow on the mountains.
On the May 8 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll get the history of weather in El Paso from a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa.
We’ll find out how the Franklin Mountains affect the weather in El Paso, how long meteorological records have been kept for the region, and what to expect this summer.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
