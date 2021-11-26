This holiday season, there’s no better gift to give than one that tells the story of El Paso. And this year, there are lots to choose from.
On the Dec. 4 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll explore gifts available from stores that promote El Paso. We’ll also talk with authors who have written books about El Paso: Veronica Carbajal, Jim Murphy and Hal Marcus.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.