On Feb. 1, 1896, Albert Jennings Fountain and his 8-year-old son Henry disappeared near White Sands, New Mexico. Their bodies have never been found, but their bloodstained wagon was. Fountain, who served in the Texas Senate and fought in the Civil War and the Indian wars, was prosecuting cattle rustlers in New Mexico when he disappeared. Were he and his son killed by rival landowners or a gang of outlaws?
On the Feb. 22 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show,” hosts Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent try to solve the mystery with archaeologist and historian Karl Laumbaugh. We’ll also get details on the upcoming Pat Garrett symposium in Las Cruces.
