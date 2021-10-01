He was the first Black graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and gained fame as the leader of the Buffalo Soldiers, and as an Army engineer.
He was Lt. Henry O. Flipper, and for years after he left the Army, he lived in El Paso, and worked as a civil mining engineer, surveyor, translator, newspaper editor, historian, and folklorist in Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico.
He also served as the assistant to former U.S. Sen. Albert Fall of New Mexico when the Fall was named secretary of the interior.
On the Oct. 9 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll explore more of Flipper’s many accomplishments, including the racism he faced and the president honors he received, with military historian John Hamilton.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM
