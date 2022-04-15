With Mexico in the midst of revolutionary struggle during the early 1900s, El Paso and southwest Texas became a key focus of the FBI soon after the agency was founded in 1908. The El Paso office played a central role in ensuring that revolutionary schemes against foreign governments would not be supported from U.S. soil.
On the April 23 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk talks with historian Heribert von Feilitzsch, who shares new research about the FBI in El Paso, and the threat of German agents operating in Mexico.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
