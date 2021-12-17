Take a shot of Tonic at Sun Bowl half time

Are you ready for some Sun Bowl? One of the city’s oldest traditions returns as the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is again set for New Year’s Eve with all the expected fanfare.
This year, fans of ‘90s rock will enjoy their football with a shot of Tonic. The alternative rock band – best known for its biggest hit, “If You Could Only See” – will grace the gridiron at the half.
“Having Yselta del Sur Pueblo and Speaking Rock Entertainment Center as a sponsor allows us to bring in featured artists for halftime entertainment,” Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “We know the fans enjoy seeing different performers at the Sun Bowl and we believe a Grammy-nominated performer such as Tonic can bring some great entertainment.”
3 Things to Know About Tonic
‘If You Could Only See’
If you felt like you couldn’t get “If You Could Only See” – Tonic’s chart-topping song off their 1996 debut – out of your head, you wouldn’t be alone. It was the most played song on rock radio in 1997.
The song, written by lead singer Emerson Hart, is about a relationship he had with an older woman. The relationship was met with disapproval from Hart’s family.
In 2014 he told Radio.com: ““When I was 21 or 22, I was in love with somebody who my mom did not feel was a good fit. So, my family disowned me for about three years. And the last conversation I had with my mother when I was home, I said, ‘If you could only see the way she loves me, maybe you would understand.’
I just wrote that song, after that phone call, literally in a matter of minutes.”
“If you could only see
the way she loves me
Then maybe you would understand
Why I feel this way about our love
And what I must do
If you could only see how blue
Her eyes can be when she says
When she says she loves me”
Side projects
Tonic was formed in 1993 by Hart and guitarist Jeff Russo. The band took a brief hiatus after its third album, “Head on Straight,” from 2004 to 2008.
The band didn’t officially break up, but Hart embarked on a solo career, Russo joined the folk-rock band, The Low Stars, and bass player Dan Lavery began writing music for films, including “The Passion of the Christ.” In 2017, he won an Emmy Award for his work on the series “Fargo.”
‘To Be Loved’
Since the band released its last self-titled album in 2010, Tonic has been sporadically active, touring and recording but not releasing new music. Fans thirsty for new Tonic were quenched this year, as the band released its first new song in over a decade. “To Be Loved” is full of the muscular guitar riffs and melodic heart-on-sleeve lyrics that popularized the band in the ’90s.
“Love, did you come to justify
Love, all the things you cannot find?
And love,
it wasn’t just a passing thing
It never promised you
So give us freedom, give us light
Someone that keeps us warm at night
All we want, all we want
Is to be loved”
“I’ve had so many thoughts and conversations about love this year. This song was an opportunity to voice those feelings. We all just want to be loved. We don’t need to complicate it. To Be Loved” is a return to our roots. Melody on top of a riff driven track. It feels like home. It feels like Tonic,” Hart said in a press release when the song was released in February.
On the band’s website, Emerson confirmed that Tonic remains important to all the members, despite all the group members’ outside success.
“The songs keep us around,” Emerson posts. “We love seeing the excitement in fans’ eyes. We’re all connected. When we play, it’s a moment where we all feel something together.”
