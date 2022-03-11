Nathan Black, a native of Washington, D.C., who studied at UTEP under Zuill Bailey and Lowell Graham, has been appointed as the new general manager of the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Black has been a section cellist in the EPSO, the conductor of the EPSYO’s Youth Symphony Ensemble, and the cello instructor at the El Paso Conservatory of Music since 2017. An orchestra and dual-credit music appreciation instructor at Burges High School, Black has a bachelor’s and a master’s in music performance from UTEP.
“I’m thrilled to be able to say that our organization will be run by our teachers, for our teachers,” he said in a statement.
“We will be redesigning the youth orchestras to serve the needs of the students in our region, so that joining our organization becomes the norm for our passionate orchestra and band students, not the exception. We are first and foremost school teachers, and that will be reflected in our work,” said Black, who will take the helm on May 1.
He replaces James Welsch, who left in November 2021 to be closer to his family and take over as music director and symphonic orchestra conductor of the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras.
