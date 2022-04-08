The El Paso Symphony Orchestra hosted its 23rd Annual March Madness fundraiser at the El Paso Country Club, 5000 Country Club, on Monday, April 4.
About 180 people attended the fundraiser, which included a golf tournament and NCAA men’s basketball championship game viewing party and dinner, as well as a silent auction and raffle. Funds go toward the symphony costs, including its operational and educational programs.
The event is one of two major fundraisers for EPSO, with the other being the fall gala.
Coming up next for EPSO is the “Side by Side Concert,” featuring the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestras at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at the Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza in Downtown. Tickets start at $20 and are available at epso.org or at the door.
“When in Rome,” featuring guest pianist Natasha Paremski, marks the end of EPSO’s 90th anniversary season at 7:30 p.m. April 22-23 at the Plaza Theatre.
The concert will feature Rachmaninoff’s “Concerto for Piano No. 3,”and Respighi’s “Pines of Rome.” Tickets start at $16 and are available at epso.org or at the door. “Opening Notes” for the concert is at 6:30 p.m. at the Philanthropy Theatre.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
Information: espo.org
