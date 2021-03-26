After taking a year-long intermission during the pandemic, the Sunset Film Society returns with a special drive-in screening March 28.
“Moonstruck,” the 1987 romantic comedy starring Cher and Nicolas Cage, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The event features a special take-out meal and a drive-in screening of the movie.
Tickets are $70 and includes dinner for two (entrée, drink, dessert) and popcorn and the movie.
Other screenings, talks and events are being planned.
The Sunset Film Society was founded in 2013 by Jay Duncan, a film historian, educator and writer. He previously hosted “Jay’s Pix” weekly on KCIK TV Channel 14 (now KFOX TV) in the 1980s.
Information: 575-589-0653; ardovinos.com; sunsetfilmsociety.org.
