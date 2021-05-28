The Sun Bowl Association is accepting applications for the 2021-22 Sun Court through Saturday, June 12.
The court comprises young women who serve as community ambassadors during all Sun Bowl events, including the Sun Bowl Thanksgiving parade and the Tony the Tiger football game.
“It is with great pleasure that we are announcing the return of the Sun Bowl Sun Court for the 2021- 22 year after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sun Court has been an integral part of the Sun Bowl Association for over 85 years,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said.
Contestants are selected based on poise, appearance, personality, communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to demonstrate knowledge of El Paso and all Sun Bowl Association events.
Applications are open to women ages 18 to 22 ho have completed at least one year of college with good academic standing, have not been married or have had any children.
Other criteria apply.
Interviews will be held Saturday, July 10.
Applications and information: sunbowl.org; 915-533-4416 or email office@sunbowl.org
