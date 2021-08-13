Newly selected members of the 2021-22 Sun Court are ready to shine, serving as ambassadors for the city, volunteering at various community events and making appearances at Sun Bowl Association events.
The Sun Court, including a new Sun Queen Jaylene Placencia and Lady-in-Waiting Paige Dorsey, as well as eight Sun Princesses, were announced on Friday, Aug. 6 at the El Paso Country Club.
“Our Sun Court is a very important part of our association and events,” Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas said in a statement. “These young ladies, who are all from El Paso, are on the road to become great leaders for our community and beyond. They represent the borderland very well.”
Crowned Sun Princess were Cassandra Aldaz, Paulina Castaneda, Valeria Del Villar, Maria Gomez, Jazmin Jayme, Andie Menichelli and Analisa Quinonez of UTEP, and Kennadi Trevino of El Paso Community College.
The Sun Court Coronation has been a part of the Sun Bowl since the first-ever college Sun Bowl game played in 1936.
Today, the Sun Court serves as ambassadors for the city of El Paso.
The ladies of the court volunteer at various community events and make appearances at the All-America Golf Classic, the Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Day Parade, WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Helen of Troy Charm Camp and many other events throughout the year.
Information: sunbowl.org
