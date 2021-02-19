The blanket of snow that covered the borderland didn’t stick around for long – a welcome expectation as the rest of the state struggles with a severe winter storm.
The more than 3 inches of rain that fell in El Paso on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, bestowed us with gorgeous panoramic views of our city as temperatures dipped to 14 degrees.
That broke a record low 18 degrees set in 1895, according to the El Paso National Weather Service.
No snowfall was recorded on Feb. 15, though the cold front remained, recording a low of 14 degrees. The previous record for that day was set in 1895, when lows hit 8 degrees.
El Paso Inc. photographer Jorge Salgado set out across town to capture the snow days from behind the camera lens, focusing on the snow-covered Franklin Mountains from Northeast El Paso.
“The Northeast doesn’t always get the appreciation it deserves for its aesthetics, aside from the poppies,” said Salgado, who has a remote pilot certification from the Federal Aviation Administration and captured this image using his DJI Mavic Air 2 drone. “It’s beautiful out there, and it was cool to see people out hiking even though it was freezing cold.”
As is typical in the Sun City, most traces of snow disappeared within two days.
Skies will remain partly sunny this week, with a high near 60 degrees and low around 36 degrees on Sunday, Feb. 21. It will warm up to about 68 degrees by Tuesday, Feb. 23, the National Weather Service forecasts.
