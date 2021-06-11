The 15th Annual El Paso Sun City Pridefest Block Party is set for Saturday, June 19, at Raves Club.
The indoor and outdoor party is from 6 p.m. to 2a.m. at the club, 6816 Commerce.
Entertainment includes local and regional talent, DJs, drag shows and live bands on two main stages. The event will also feature food booths, merchandise vendors, cold beers and pride specialty cocktails.
Tickets are now on sale starting at $20 online, with VIP packages at $75.
The block party is one of several events celebrating Pride Month, celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan, when members of the gay community demonstrated in response to a police raid on gay bars in the neighborhood.
The Sun City Pride Night at the Park, a day at the El Paso Chihuahuas game, is set for Thursday, June 24. The game against Round Rock Express begins at 7:05 p.m.
El Paso Sun City Pride is the region’s largest recognized lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) organization founded more than a decade ago.
Information: suncitypride.org.
