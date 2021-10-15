Fans of El Paso’s Khalid were on location at the Plaza Hotel in Downtown with the famed R&B singer for the inaugural Sun City Gala on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Great Khalid Foundation’s black-tie event included live entertainment, a five-course menu, a silent auction – and an appearance by Khalid, who sang for the attendees. Proceeds from the gala benefitted the foundation’s year-round initiatives.
Linda Wolfe, Khalid’s mom and executive director of foundation, said the event was to “celebrate the work we’ve accomplished and raise funds so we can grow all the programs that serve our community.”
Since its inception in 2019, The Great Khalid Foundation has served more than 4,600 families through scholarship programs, music program revitalization, food distributions, school supply giveaways and holiday celebrations.
Khalid, 23, came to El Paso in 2015 and immediately felt at home. After releasing his first album, “American Teen” in 2017, Khalid quickly rose to fame, earning six Grammy nominations and a slew of American Music and Billboard Music awards and numerous accolades – including being named among the 100 Most Influential People of 2019 by Time magazine.
He released his second album, “Free Spirit,” in 2019 and has announced the upcoming release of his third album, “Everything is Changing.” His latest single, “New Normal,” premiered during a live performance at Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 Spaceflight launch in July.
Information or to donate to the foundation: thegreatkhalidfoundation.org.
