Sun City Crit – a nationwide bicycle race series –returns to Downtown El Paso this fall.
The city will host the ninth stop of the USA CRITS race on Saturday, Sept. 11 before the finals take place in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Dozens of men and women’s D1 professional teams from all over the United States and Mexico are expected to participate.
“USA CRITS is excited to finally return to El Paso, Texas, for our second edition of the Sun City Crit. Without question, El Paso is one of our favorite events of the year,” Race Director Thad Fischer said in a statement.
The start/finish line will be located at Mesa and Main streets, and events will include men’s and women’s amateur category races. Top finishers from the amateur races will compete in the amateur finals prior to the kickoff of the professional races.
Other events include a race for children ages 3 to 10 and an All-Star Relay costume race.
The course will showcase art and entertainment across Downtown, including mariachis, folklorico dancers, kid’s inflatable zone, chalk art, music, vendors. A VIP area will be available.
A tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will kick off the main show.
The event is free and open to the public.
Celebrating its 15th year, USA CRITS is the premiere United States Cycling series with professional teams competing in season-long team and individual jersey competitions.
The pro races will be streamed live on USACRITS.tv with commentary from Tour de France and U.S. Postal Team veteran Frankie Andreu.
Information: visitelpaso.com/crits
We’re excited to announce our meet & greet, the day before #SunCitycrit21 at Old Sheep Dog Brewery! Come grab a beer and meet the cyclists before race day! @VisitElPasoTX @Downtown_EP @USACRITS pic.twitter.com/zCM8hnyNOd— Sun City Crit (@suncitycrit) August 18, 2021
