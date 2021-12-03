The two teams that will be playing in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be announced at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The Sun Bowl Association will host a Selection Sunday event from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the racetrack, 1200 Futurity, Sunland Park, New Mexico.
The public is invited to join Tony the Tiger and members of the association for appetizers, refreshments and door prizes. Merchandise will also be available for purchase.
Kickoff for the game featuring teams from the ACC and the Pac 12 is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at UTEP’s Sun Bowl Stadium.
Information: 915-533-4416; sunbowl.org; @tonythetigersunbowl on Facebook and Instagram.
