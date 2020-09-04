For more than 80 years, thousands of borderland families have spent Thanksgiving morning at the Sun Bowl parade.
This year, the parade won’t march down Montana Avenue as usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the Oscar Leeser Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade will celebrate its 84th anniversary on television and online only.
The virtual parade will air on KTSM Channel 9 as well as on ktsm.com starting at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
“I consider the Sun Bowl parade an iconic El Paso event. I remember it as a kid and always loved it,” parade sponsor and businessman Oscar Leeser said in a statement.
“I’m making sure the Sun Bowl Parade tradition continues by sponsoring the first ever Oscar Leeser Hyundai of El Paso Virtual Parade, so our kids and families will get to enjoy it in safety.”
KTSM has partnered with the Sun Bowl Association to televise the annual parade for more than 40 years.
Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso became the title sponsor in 2019 after being the title sponsor of the Sun Bowl football game for 10 years.
This year’s theme will be “Fan Favorites,” and will feature units that will be invited from past parades, including marching bands, floats and specialty units like mariachis, Six Guns and Shady Ladies, Sherriff’s Posse and the Shriners, Sun Bowl Association officials said in a press release.
“Due to the uncertainty with COVID, we want to give the El Paso community something to look forward to and continue an 84-year-old El Paso tradition,” Sun Bowl Association President Natalia Flores said in a statement.
“The parade will go on for all to view in the comfort of their own homes.”
The parade will also be viewable online the day after Thanksgiving at sunbowl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.