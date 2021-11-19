Before hitting the turkey and stuffing, you can again take in the floats and fun at El Paso’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade.
Nearly 80 entries – floats, marching bands, dancers, military units, drum and bugle corps, equestrian units and dignitaries – are gearing up for the newly named Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Sun Bowl Parade.
“It’s an El Paso thing,” said Marco Cordero of Central El Paso, a construction manager who lives just blocks from the parade route.
“We love seeing the people come out here every year,” Cordero said. “The little kids love it, but I think us adults secretly love it more because it reminds us of going out there with our primos and abuelas.”
The annual event is set for 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 down Montana Avenue from Ochoa to Copia streets.
Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers signed a three-year title sponsorship agreement with the Sun Bowl Association for the parade earlier this year.
This year’s parade marshal is El Paso native and interior designer Fabiola Salayandia, who recently won $25,000 on a Spanish-language reality design show on the HGTV network called “Hogar Star.” She will eventually host her own show, which is still in development
“I’m honored and blessed by God to be in the career that I love,” Salayandia said in a statement.
This marks the 85th edition of the parade, which was first organized by the El Paso Downtown Lions Club in 1935 and for a few years was held on New Year’s Day. It was moved to Thanksgiving in 1978.
