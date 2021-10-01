El Paso’s annual Thanksgiving parade has a new sponsor and name: Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Sun Bowl Parade.
The injury lawyer firm signed a three-year exclusive title sponsorship for the parade with the Sun Bowl Association. This year’s parade is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
This year marks the 85th edition of the annual parade, which will again run along Montana Avenue from Ochoa to Copia streets. It will be televised on KTSM News Channel 9.
“We are extremely excited to have a new relationship and new title sponsor for this great event and great El Paso tradition,” Sun Bowl Assocaition Executive Director Bernie Olivas said in a statement.
The firm will work with the Sun Bowl Association to secure a Grand Marshal of the parade each year.
“Our law firm is proud to have the ability to not only serve the community of El Paso, but to participate in such a long standing and revered tradition,” said Noe Valles, a partner of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers.
Previous to the law firm, Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso served as the title sponsor since 2019.
Information: sunbowl.org./events/parade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.