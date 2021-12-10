Washington State will face Miami in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
The Sun Bowl Association, Kellogg’s and Tony the Tiger announced the matchup during an event at Sunland Park Racetrack in Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Sunday, Dec. 5.
“I think these teams will give us a tremendous show,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said.
The game is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium and will be televised on CBS.
Check out El Paso Inc.’s 2021 Official Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Guide in the B Section in print and online at elpasoinc.com on Dec. 19 for everything you need to know about the game – including ticket and parking information, game history and trivia, tailgating recipes, halftime show performers, things to do across the borderland and more.
Information: 915-533-4416; sunbowl.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.