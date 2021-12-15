Jake Dickert
WASHINGTON STATE
head coach
WASHINGTON STATE (7-5)
Conference: Pac-12
Sun Bowl record: (2-0)
Win vs. Purdue, 33-27 (Dec. 31, 2001)
Win vs. Miami, 20-14 (Dec. 31, 2015)
Entering the 2021 season, Dickert was in his second year as WSU’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Dickert has 14 years of collegiate coaching experience and arrived at WSU after working three seasons at the University of Wyoming (2017-19), including as the defensive coordinator working with the linebackers and safeties.
He joined Wyoming in February 2017 and coached the safeties for the 2017 and 2018 seasons before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019. In his first season at Wyoming, Dickert helped the 2017 Cowboy defense become one of the best in the country.
Before Wyoming, Dickert spent the 2016 season as the safeties coach and co-special teams coordinator at South Dakota State. Earlier in his career, Dickert was a part of Craig Bohl’s coaching staff at North Dakota State.
Jess Simpson
Miami State interim
head coach
MIAMI (7-5)
Conference: ACC
Sun Bowl record: (0-2)
Loss vs. Notre Dame, 33-17 (Dec. 31, 2010)
Loss vs. Washington State, 20-14 (Dec. 31, 2015)
Simpson was the Hurricanes’ assistant head coach / defensive line coach in 2021.
He returned to Coral Gables after spending two seasons as defensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons, where he leed the team to rank ninth in the NFL in both total defense and rushing defense.
In his first season at The U in 2018, Miami delivered a stellar season on defense. The Hurricanes ranked No. 4 in total defense and No. 1 in several categories.
Simpson was the defensive line/assistant head coach at Georgia State in 2016.
In 12 years as the Buford (Georgia) High School head coach, Simpson won seven state titles and compiled a record of 164-12 – a .932 winning percentage.
