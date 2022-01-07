Rain couldn’t dampen the spirit and fun of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – especially after the pandemic could have again canceled the game altogether.
The Central Michigan Chippewas – who replaced the University of Miami after the team pulled out of the bowl due to COVID-19 – defeated the Washington State Cougars 24-21 during the 88th edition of the rainy game on Friday, Dec. 31.
Central Michigan was to play in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, which was canceled when Boise State pulled out due to COVID cases. Michigan traveled 300 miles via bus one day before handing the Cougars their first Sun Bowl defeat in three appearances.
Check out more on the history of the bowl game, the Sun Court, printable kids activities and more Official Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Guide.
