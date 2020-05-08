Native El Pasoan Natalia Flores Zesati, the marketing manager at FirstLight Federal Credit Union, has been named president of the Sun Bowl Association Board of Directors.
“I would like to thank the Sun Bowl staff and board, our amazing Sponsors and over 700 volunteers, as this organization would not be sustained without them,” Flores said in a statement.
Flores, the 87th president of the association, began her term May 3.
Flores has served on the El Paso Chamber Armed Forces Committee, as the vice president of marketing with the Association of the United States Army, and the International Relations Committee of Texas Credit Union League.
She earned her bachelor’s in public relations and advertising from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s from the University of Phoenix.
“Natalia has been with us for many years and understands what this organization truly means to the community,” Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas said in a statement. “I cannot wait to see what is in store with her leading the way.”
Flores was part of Leadership El Paso, Class XXXII and was awarded the President’s Award at FirstLight Federal Credit Union for her dedication.
She is married to John C. Flores and they have two children, Marco and Diego.
