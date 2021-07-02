The Youth Opera of El Paso and Actor Space are again teaming up to present the 2021 El Paso Summer Musical Theatre Intensive with a production of “Godspell.”
The Tony-nominated musical is a tale of building community, friendship, loyalty and love where a small group of disciples shares the story of Jesus’ life through a variety of parables based on the gospel of St. Matthew.
The production will run July 8-11 at the Keystone Heritage Park and El Paso Desert Botanical Garden amphitheater. Admission is free.
Director and choreographer Greg Thompson serves as a faculty member of the UTEP theater and dance department, while music director Kimberley Wofenbarger-Nakamoto serves as artistic director of the Youth Opera of El Paso.
The cast includes Jacqueline Arellano, Morgan Baily, Ben Bowers, Bella Duke, Zach DuMond, Jose Emilio Escoto, Emma Fernandez, Jimena Huante, Matilda Marquez, Sofia McMahon, Apollo Smith, Sophie Spier, Nathan Thompson and Katie Urbina
“This production of ‘Godspell” is a gift to the people of El Paso,” organizers said in a press release. “Our way of acknowledging the challenges of the last year by reclaiming and celebrating our sense of community and reminding our friends and neighbors of the tremendous creative spirit and strength that flows from our common love for our region and those of us who call it home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.