Borderland film lovers are getting a special treat this year.
The 2020 incarnation of the El Paso Film Festival is going virtual and will be available to stream through Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV and Apple TV channels from Oct. 16 – 25.
“We wanted to make the festival accessible to as many people as possible and as easy to enjoy as possible, so we thought, why not just make it free?” festival founder and artistic director Carlos Corral said.
“That way if you’re interested in the films being shown, there’s no excuse not to participate.”
In order to attend the festival, all one needs to do is download the El Paso Film Festival app from any of those digital platforms. Almost every film will become available on Oct. 16.
“A couple of the more high-profile films will be rent-only, but will be comparable in cost to the average Amazon Prime rental in order to keep them as accessible as possible,” Corral said.
One of the featured films this year is Kevin Ford’s documentary, “The Pushback,” about the first Latinas to represent Texas in Congress, including El Paso’s Veronica Escobar, and the only African-American woman to run for city council in Austin, Natasha Harper-Madison.
Other films include “The Priest,” starring Patton Oswalt, and “Vert,” starring Nick Frost.
In addition to features and shorts from around the world, the festival will host three feature films and 12 shorts from El Paso filmmakers.
“I was surprised that we had the big response from local filmmakers,” Corral said. “Considering everything that’s been going on, I’m glad people still have the creative spirit, and we’re happy to showcase those talents.”
Films from the previous two festivals will also be available, along with highlights, recaps, and interviews from previous years.
Among those is last year’s interview with acclaimed filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who gave a masterclass on filmmaking at the Plaza Theater alongside a screening of his film, “Red 11.”
“Hopefully we can return to a big blow-out celebration next year,” Corral said.
“In the meantime, we’re just glad that we’re still able to celebrate film in any way we can, and hopefully the people of El Paso will join us.”
