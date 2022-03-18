Have you updated your pet’s microchip lately? El Paso Animal Services is reminding the public to update your pet’s contact information in a Straylight Savings initiative.
Just like the annual daylight savings change is a reminder to check your smoke detector’s battery, the department encourages you to use the time to update your pet’s microchip.
So far this year, nearly 3,000 lost pets have entered the Animal Services Center – many without a microchip or with outdated information, officials said in a news release.
To update your information, find your pet’s microchip number or take them to your veterinarian or any El Paso Fire Department station to be scanned for it.
Next, look up your pet’s microchip manufacturer by visiting petmicrochiplookup.org and enter the chip number in the search box. The result will tell you which company manufactured the chip and where you can register it or update the contact information.
You can also add your pet’s microchip information to the foundanimals.org database for free.
If your pet does not have a microchip, your veterinarian can implant one on request. Microchips usually cost about $25.
The Animal Services’ Resource Rover program is also hosting free microchip clinics throughout the year, including from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Mach 19 at 210 Lone Star, and Friday, March 25 at the department, 5001 Fred Wilson.
Information: 915-212-7897; elpasoanimalservices.org
