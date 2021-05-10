Summertime calls for fun and relaxation!
Kick-start that combo with the magic of a good fiction novel, an exciting mystery, or a dose of cute illustrations. Once books are selected, spend 15 to 20 minutes flipping its pages to improve and master reading skills.
“It doesn’t have to be all at once,” said Marcy Sparks, library services coordinator for the Socorro Independent School District. “A little one might only be able to focus on a short book, but they might have multiple opportunities a day to read several books.”
Reading has many benefits, including improved critical thinking skills and a strong memory.
“There are so many reasons kids should commit to reading,” Sparks said. “It relieves stress, encourages imagination, teaches empathy, and allows one to visit all sorts of places without leaving home.”
Below, a list of book recommendations handpicked by local librarians to keep kids cool throughout the summer.
Elementary picture books
“Eyes that Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Ho, about a girl with Asian-shaped eyes who gains confidence and discovers her own beauty thanks to the support of her family.
“Are you eating candy without me?” by Draga Jenny Malesvic, about four children who experience FOMO (fear of missing out). Read about their ideas, and what they think happens when adults are not with them.
“Federico and the Wolf,” by Rebecca Gomez. A very astute Federico outsmarts el Lobo in this unique Mexican-American spin-off of Little Red Riding Hood.
Elementary chapter books and graphic novels
“Nat Enough,” by Maruia Scrivan. Natalie, a middle school student, feels like she’s not enough – not athletic enough, not stylish enough, or talented enough. She’s not even cool enough for her best friend, Lily! As Natalie works to get her best friend back, she discovers her true self and natural talents.
“The One and Only Bob,” by Katherine Applegate. Bob and his two friends go searching for his long-lost sister. Throughout the risky voyage, Bob discovers the value of family and friendship and discovers how courageous he is.
“From an Idea to Disney,” by Lowey Bundy Sichol. Walt Disney Company, the biggest entertainment company in the world, started with an idea. Learn how brothers Walt and Roy Disney started the business and the brand.
Books for grades 6 – 8
“Glitch,” by Laura Martin. A fun adventure book about kids who break the rules to time travel and save important events in history.
“They call me Guero,” by David Bowles. Güero is a light-skinned Mexican-American kid who is bullied because of his complexion. He finds refuge at his school library and discovers a love for poetry thanks to his teacher.
“Tune it Out,” by Jamie Sumner. Lou Montgomery is a girl who loves music but has a hard time performing because of an undiagnosed sensory processing disorder. After many struggles, she joins a theater class and finds her voice.
Young Adult Fiction
“All the Stars and Teeth,” by Adalyn Grace. Amora Montara is the princess of the island kingdom Visidia and is training to be a master of souls. If she wants to take the throne and protect her kingdom, she must show she can use and control her dangerous magic.
“Furia,” by Yamile Saied Méndez. Camila Hassan dreams about becoming a professional soccer player but keeps her passion for the sport a secret because “girls should not play futbol.” Find out what happens when her team advances to the South American tournament. Will Camila work to make her dreams come true?
“Kent State,” by Deborah Wiles. A book about the tragic Kent State shootings of May 4, 1970, when four American students were killed for protesting the Vietnam War.
