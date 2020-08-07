For more than 100 years, a school in the Segundo Barrio has been educating students, mostly from Mexico, preparing them for college and for life. It is named for a woman from Kansas who came to El Paso in the 1880s and helped organize schools for Hispanic boys who didn’t speak English.
Now a new book tells the story of Lydia Patterson Institute, the Methodist Christian preparatory school, and its students.
On the Aug. 15 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, the guest is El Paso first lady Adair Margo, who wrote the book, and Jose Mario Sanchez, a graduate of Lydia Patterson Institute and a border historian.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
