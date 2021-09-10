For more than 40 years, Franklin Mountains State Park – the largest urban park in the country – had no visitors center. And the state headquarters for the park was actually located outside the park.
That all changed in 2020 when Texas Parks and Wildlife opened a brand new visitors center and headquarters building.
On the Sept. 18 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll get an update on the park and the new center from Park Ranger Lydia Pagel.
We will also hear how the Frontera Land Alliance continues to work on preserving Castner Range, plus several other projects.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.