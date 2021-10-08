The National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup was the center of attention during a stop at San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Hockey fans of all ages stopped by the Kraft Hockeyville event that also featured NHL alumni and El Paso Rhinos hockey players, music, entertainment and food.
El Paso won the Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020 fan contest, which in turn won the Rhinos’ County Events Center upgrades and brought the Stanley Cup to the Sun City.
An NHL preseason game was held at the El Paso County Events Center as part of the Hockeyville prize: the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes faced off on Sunday, Oct. 3.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
