He moves a little slower than years ago, and finds himself forgetting more than usual.
His pompadour has gone gray and doesn’t stand as tall; and the creases and calluses on his hands are more pronounced.
At 71, Dad is slowly coming to grips with being – well, older.
“I told the doctor to make me feel like I was 20, and he said the best he could do is maybe 50,” he jokes, recalling a doctor’s visit to treat his arthritic shoulders that can no longer carry the weight of the world.
That’s been a hard lesson for a headstrong, independent, can’t-sit-still Carlos Ramirez, who has had to learn to that life’s burdens don’t rest only on his shoulders.
But what remains as strong and young as always is his heart.
He held my mother, his wife of 50 years, in his arms as she took her last breath two years ago after a brave battle with lung cancer. And he did the same with my older sister earlier this year as she lost hers against colon cancer.
And through it all, the rest of us witnessed this invincible man fall to his knees, shed countless tears and cry out to God.
This man who’s broken his back cleaning bars, washing dishes, waxing floors and wiping windows since he was 13; who often worked two or three jobs to keep a roof over our heads and food on our table; who brought his young family to the United States to live the American dream despite all odds – was vulnerable, defenseless, torn apart.
This man whose boisterous voice demanded you look him in the eye when you talked to him can no longer look us in the eye for tears rush down his face when he does.
Much of his strength came from Mom.
Without her, he’s had to learn to live alone, to prepare his own food (or order takeout – a virtual no-no when Mom was alive), to wash and iron his clothes.
He keeps his home meticulously clean from the floors to the ceiling, and spends every weekend maintaining Mom’s and sister’s graves.
And he still works fulltime because what the hell is he going to do without a job to go to every day even though his bones are getting frail because they’re no longer 20, or even 50, he says regrettably.
If only he realized that he’s always been the source of strength for the rest of us –and that generations of family will proudly carry his legacy, his name.
From him we learned to always work harder than the next guy, to love unconditionally even when we’ve been wronged, to give the shirt off our backs and to those most in need – and to always wear polished shoes, crisply ironed shirts and a smile even if our job is mopping floors.
Watching him move on with his head held high – even as his shoulders try to drag him down – is how we’re inspired to do the same.
We stand firmly on the foundation he broke his back to build for us, on the shoulders that now cry out in pain. And for that, we’re forever grateful.
We love you, Dad.
Happy Father’s Day!
