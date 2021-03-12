It is a land of mangroves along the Caribbean Sea, home to some of the earliest astronomers, and an inviting day trip back in time to ancient cities like Chichén Itzá, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Known as the Riviera Maya, the perennially popular vacation corridor south of Cancún to Tulum draws legions of revelers to its white sand beaches. Gatherings, of course, are unsafe these days, but with a bit of imagination you can relish the region’s culture and cuisine from home.
Like many travelers who first visited the area when it was quieter and less crowded, I was taken not only with its natural beauty — the lush jungle, the turquoise and green water-filled sinkholes called cenotes that some Maya believed were portals to the underworld — but also with the remaining traces of a society going back thousands of years.
This is the Riviera Maya that instantly captured my attention, the coastal gateway to a great civilization that throughout Mesoamerica built pyramids and tracked the motions of the moon, gave the world striking hieroglyphic script, and left a legacy of captivating myths. And it just so happens that these enduring aspects of the culture are uniquely suited to exploring from home.
Nowadays, I visit those ancient ruins and dazzling cenotes virtually. You can, too. And while you’re at it, you can dive into epic quests with gods and mythical creatures, dance around your house to traditional music by Los Folkloristas and cook up the irresistible flavors of the Yucatán Peninsula.
Dance to Sounds of Mexico
Add to your quarantine playlist Lila Downs, the Grammy Award-winning musician who has sung in Spanish, English and multiple Indigenous languages like Mayan, Zapotec and Mixtec. Downs, who has written about her mother being from the Mixtec Indigenous group, has “multiple voices,” as Jon Pareles, chief popular music critic at The New York Times, put it, “from an airborne near-falsetto down to a forthright alto and a sultry, emotive contralto.”
Her NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert will foil any hopes you have of working — though it will get you up and dancing.
Keep your feet tapping with Los Folkloristas, a group Pareles once described as “rousing preservationists.”
Their traditional music hails from various regions of Mexico. You can stream their albums wherever you are, and catch their lively performances on YouTube.
Embark on an Adventure From Your Couch
Begin with the Popol Vuh, the Maya creation myth. A verse translation by Michael Bazzett made The Times’ list of best poetry books in 2018.
Or tag along on a quest from the Yucatán to the underworld in Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Gods of Jade and Shadow,” the tale of a young woman who opens a wooden box and inadvertently releases the spirit of the Maya god of death.
For children, “Rise of the Halfling King: Tales of the Feathered Serpent, Vol. 1,” written by David Bowles and illustrated by Charlene Bowles, is a magic-filled graphic novel about a boy from Maya mythology.
Dig Into Ancient History
In and around the Riviera Maya are remarkable ancient ruins like those at Cobá, Tulum and Chichén Itzá, which in 2007 was selected as one of the “new Seven Wonders of the World.”
Chichén Itzá’s monuments are “among the undisputed masterpieces of Mesoamerican architecture,” as UNESCO describes it. Wish you could see for yourself?
You can. Virtually tour the ruins with The Times’ “New Seven Wonders in 360” video. And explore more ancient Maya sites with John Lloyd Stephens’ classic “Incidents of Travel in the Yucatán,” first published in the 1840s.
Backyard Astronomer
The early Maya were accomplished astronomers and mathematicians.
And you? Discover how much you know about the sun and seasons with games and videos on the “Living Maya Time” website from the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.
Unwind with a Podcast
Climb into a hammock or plop down on a comfy chair, picture yourself on the coast of the Caribbean and listen in as scholars of anthropology and archaeology delve into the history of “The Maya Civilization.”
Who were the people who built the great cities, now in ruins, that visitors flock to year after year? Find out in an episode of the long-running BBC radio 4 program.
