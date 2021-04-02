Just in time for spring and summer, the city’s museums, libraries, recreation centers and spray parks – referred to as quality-of-life services – will reopen starting this month.
“Our community is moving in the right direction with decreased active COVID-19 cases, and hospitalization rates,” Quality of Life Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome said in a statement. “It is encouraging to see select facilities reopening and begin bringing these amenities back to our youth and all of our families.”
Most city facilities shut down or offered reduced services or virtual programming the past year as the pandemic spread across the borderland. As the number of cases decreases and vaccines become more available, city officials opted to begin opening services.
Two major productions are also returning to the Sun City’s McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater this summer: Cool Canyon Nights and Viva! El Paso.
Live concerts from area musicians return to Cool Canyon Nights Thursdays starting June 17 to Sept. 2. The musical Viva! El Paso will run Fridays and Saturdays from July 2 to Aug. 7.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required, and most facilities will open only at 50% capacity, officials said.
Senior centers and daycares will remain closed with the exception of the South El Paso Senior Center, whose kitchen will be operational for the county nutrition program.
Here’s what’s slated to open. Find a full list at elpasostrong.org.
DOWNTOWN ART & FARMERS MARKET
The market will reopen starting April 10 at Union Plaza. The market’s footprint will be expanded to allow for greater social distancing. No food sampling or eating on site.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Info: mcad.elpasotexas.gov/art-and-farmers-market or @EPDowntownArtistMarket on Facebook
EL PASO ZOO
The El Paso Zoo has reopened with limited hours and services.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday.
Info: elpasozoo.org.
LIBRARIES
Face masks required; self-checkout encouraged; no sitting to read or lounging in library.
Info: elpasolibrary.org
Monday, April 5: In-person browsing and curbside service.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6 p.m. Friday
• Dorris Van Doren Library
• Memorial Park Library
• Richard Burges Library
• Irving Schwartz Library
• Judge Marquez Library
Monday, April 17: In-person browsing.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday
• Enrique Moreno (at Valle Bajo Recreation Center)
• Chamizal
Curbside service available, days/hours vary:
• Richard Burges Library
• Irving Schwartz Library
• Dorris Van Doren Library
Curbside service via the Bookmobile, days/hours vary
• Memorial Park Library
• Clardy Fox Library
• Sergio Troncoso Library
• Armijo Library
• Judge Marquez Library
MUSEUMS
The Museum of Archeology will remain closed. The El Paso Museum of Art and the El Paso Museum of History will reopen Thursday, April 8.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
No events, camps or tours.
Info: epma.art; history.elpasotexas.gov.
PARKS AND RECREATION CENTERS
All city parks, walking and hiking trails, outdoor basketball courts, outdoor tennis courts, and skate parks are open.
All independent, outdoor youth sports and activities have resumed with permits.
No permits will be issued at this time for adult leagues and sports or any tournaments.
Most recreation centers will reopen starting Saturday, April 17.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1p.m. & 4 to 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
• Galatzan Recreation Center
• Veterans Recreation Center
• Gary del Palacio Recreation Center
• Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center
• Marty Robbins Recreation Center
• The Chamizal Recreation Center (opening for the first time)
• Valle Bajo Recreation Center (opening for the first time)
Nation Tobins Sports Center will reopen starting Saturday, April 17.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Info: elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.
SPRAY PARKS
All spray parks, including at the El Paso Zoo & San Jacinto Plaza, will reopen Saturday, April 17.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Info: elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.
AQUATIC FACILITIES
Indoor facilities will reopen Saturday, May 1.
Hours: 6 to 11 a.m. & 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday
• Memorial
• Westside Natatorium
• Veterans
• Marty Robbins
Outdoor facilities will reopen Monday, May 31.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• Grandview
• Pavo Real
The Beast Urban Park and East Side Natatorium will open for the first time to the public once construction is complete.
Info: elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation
WATER PARKS
The new water parks will open this summer, with phased openings starting Memorial Day weekend in late May.
Camp Cohen in Northeast will be the first to open, with others to open in June and July.
